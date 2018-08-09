Bayern Munich score 20 goals in final preseason friendly
In their final tuneup before the DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich hung 20 goals on amateur club Rottach-Egern. Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner and Kingsley Coman each had a hat trick.
