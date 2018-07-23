ANNOUNCER 1: A big game field here at TCF Bank Stadium-- the [INAUDIBLE] undergoing a soccer soliloquy of some sort of over the last few days and now they seek more. Today poses the sternest of tests in recent times. [INAUDIBLE] up against the side, he may very well be described as the cream of the Western Conference crop.

ANNOUNCER 2: He's on the ball here-- one of those bright stars of this LAFC side. And here he is, it's Kaye! Really, really fine save from Bobby Shuttleworth.

ANNOUNCER 3: Steps up minutes four and four and Minnesota United's been much better with--

ANNOUNCER 1: Ciman with a timely intervention, Ibson looking to keep the move alive. It's a delicious pass. It's Darwin Quintero. Plenty of options-- one of them is Schuller! Delicious finish and delirious scenes at TCF Bank Stadium.

ANNOUNCER 2: Rossi steps up. He is out of position there and draws the defensive shape out of position. He has a turnover and how about the pass?

ANNOUNCER 1: Really fabulous football from Minnesota United as Calvo gives the ball away. Is there an opening for LAFC? Warner on hand on the edge. Rossi and [INAUDIBLE] the cross goal-- Blessing, creating half a yard. And still Blessing. [INAUDIBLE] going in.

ANNOUNCER 2: --was raising his arm wanting it offside-- not sure who was that dropped back in that maybe kept him in a onside position.

ANNOUNCER 1: And the scarves are up for-- in Minnesota. And steered away by Jakovic and still not cleared away-- oh, it's in. It's Ramirez. Two goals in two games and the Ramirez rejuvenation continues here.

ANNOUNCER 2: Inside the six and beats Tyler Miller, sneaks though two defenders. It's being opportunistic.

ANNOUNCER 3: Much like this. Christian Ramirez gets a goal, but you start to think what confidence can do for a forward getting that goal last week-- now you're talking two goals in two games-- looking for another one here.

ANNOUNCER 1: It is Darwin Quintero who's through! He is a sensation!

ANNOUNCER 3: Movement, movement, movement. What-- I'm going to go one way. Nope, I'm in behind you. Feilhaber again, ball's to the edge-- Blessing really get saved again. Probably Shuttleworth having the time of his life in Minnesota.

[INAUDIBLE] a remaining patience. Clipped forward for Ramirez and in towards Miguel Ibarra! The Cali kid scores-- a goal scored by the perfect perpetrator. And Minnesota United are flying here.

ANNOUNCER 2: Finishes. This was another great-- look at the combination just between those players, it's not just about who's receiving--

ANNOUNCER 1: So what you use in the pre-game show.

ANNOUNCER 2: Every once in a while I'll come up with the good word.

ANNOUNCER 1: Fall to the edge again. Rasmus Schuller-- Ibarra-- Ramirez! Ramirez running riot in Minnesota.

ANNOUNCER 2: Across to Christian Ramirez-- they are making runs for each other. The defenders are completely lost, not tracking the marks a tap in for Ramirez.

ANNOUNCER 1: We've had the two minutes and now we have the final whistle. Four home wins in a row for the first time in club history a Major League Soccer.