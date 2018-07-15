Farewell to Russia | National Geographic in Russia
National Geographic reflects on their travels in Russia.
[MUSIC PLAYING] NARRATOR: Russia, you are where I began. And while I have called America my home for many years, I always cherish our time together. And this time was special. I returned to share your story with the rest of the world. A story of wondrous places and enchanting people.
NARRATOR: I learned of your past.
NARRATOR: I consumed your present.
NARRATOR: And I was inspired by your future.
NARRATOR: Today is the World Cup's final match and our journey ends with it. I think I speak for everyone when I say, we'll miss you.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
