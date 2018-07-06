JP DELLACAMERA: : --faked the pass, sets it in, Giroud goal!

TONY MEOLA: Looks like Varane's going to get it. He went up for it.

JP DELLACAMERA: : France leads.

TONY MEOLA: JP, you're going to see a stutter step here, by Giroud, too see if they're going to pull a trap. And that freezes the defense. And he plays that second ball in. And Varane makes a run in front of his defender and this glancing header to the back post. Absolutely nothing Muslera can do.

What a perfect ball played in. This was a deep runner, as Uruguay were caught flat-footed because of that initial fake that put France up 1-0 here. And that's something that man would have talked about during training this week.

JP DELLACAMERA: His third initial goal couldn't have come at a better time.