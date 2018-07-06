France takes a 1-0 lead vs. Uruguay on a beautiful set-piece header
What a goal! Sponsored by adidas.
JP DELLACAMERA: : --faked the pass, sets it in, Giroud goal!
TONY MEOLA: Looks like Varane's going to get it. He went up for it.
JP DELLACAMERA: : France leads.
TONY MEOLA: JP, you're going to see a stutter step here, by Giroud, too see if they're going to pull a trap. And that freezes the defense. And he plays that second ball in. And Varane makes a run in front of his defender and this glancing header to the back post. Absolutely nothing Muslera can do.
What a perfect ball played in. This was a deep runner, as Uruguay were caught flat-footed because of that initial fake that put France up 1-0 here. And that's something that man would have talked about during training this week.
[MUSIC PLAYING IN BACKGROUND]
JP DELLACAMERA: His third initial goal couldn't have come at a better time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices