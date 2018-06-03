11th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The Maracanazo
Video Details
Brazil were hosting their first World Cup and entered as big favorites. After destroying Sweden and Spain 7-1 and 6-1 in the first two games of the final round (there was no proper final), Brazil only needed a draw against Uruguay in the final game to win its first World Cup. It seemed like such a sure bet that FIFA's president had already prepared a victory speech for Brazil. But Uruguay came back from an 0-1 deficit to stun the hosts and cripple the Maracana's 200,000 fans. For 64 years, it had stood as Brazil's worst moment in their proud football history - until Germany topped it in 2014.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices