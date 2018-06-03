Video Details

Brazil were hosting their first World Cup and entered as big favorites. After destroying Sweden and Spain 7-1 and 6-1 in the first two games of the final round (there was no proper final), Brazil only needed a draw against Uruguay in the final game to win its first World Cup. It seemed like such a sure bet that FIFA's president had already prepared a victory speech for Brazil. But Uruguay came back from an 0-1 deficit to stun the hosts and cripple the Maracana's 200,000 fans. For 64 years, it had stood as Brazil's worst moment in their proud football history - until Germany topped it in 2014.