RACHEL BONNETTA: Memorable moment number 19 in World Cup history. Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp always considered himself a perfectionist, and his winner against Argentina in the '98 quarter finals was just that: perfection. With the game tied 1-1 in the 90th minute, Bergkamp needed just three divine touches to score one of the most stunning and technically brilliant goals in World Cup history. Bergkamp controls Frank de Boer's 50-yard pass with a ridiculous first touch, turns his defender with the second, and fires home with the outside of his boot. Can anybody top that in Russia?

