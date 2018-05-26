19th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Dennis Bergkamp’s immaculate winner
One of the Netherlands' most gifted players ever conjured a moment of absolute magic to score a penultimate-minute winner in the quarterfinals vs Argentina. Bergkamp only neded 3 touches and 2.11 seconds to score the perfect goal.
RACHEL BONNETTA: Memorable moment number 19 in World Cup history. Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp always considered himself a perfectionist, and his winner against Argentina in the '98 quarter finals was just that: perfection. With the game tied 1-1 in the 90th minute, Bergkamp needed just three divine touches to score one of the most stunning and technically brilliant goals in World Cup history. Bergkamp controls Frank de Boer's 50-yard pass with a ridiculous first touch, turns his defender with the second, and fires home with the outside of his boot. Can anybody top that in Russia?
The FIFA World Cup begins June 14th on Fox
