FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Watch highlights between FC Koln and TSG Hoffenheim.
KATE ABDO: --from this game. Hoffenheim on the attack here.
JOVAN KIROVSKI: Terrific stuff for Hoffenheim. Great ball by Demirbay. And Amiry does well-- composed, finds his man. A little bit fortunate. Geiger, the young 19-year-old, had a terrific game. But go up 1-0 early.
WARREN BARTON: But it was. It was cruise control. And this definite penalty. They had a little look just to make sure was he the last man. So just picked up a yellow card. And correct call. [INAUDIBLE]. He needed this. It's been matchday 5 since he's got his last goal, and he's off and running.
JOVAN KIROVSKI: Yeah, and he continued to score. I mean, he needed this kind of performance, needed this kind of goalscoring output, and he does it again.
WARREN BARTON: Needed this bit of marking as well.
JOVAN KIROVSKI: Yeah, terrible marking, but terrific ball by Kramaric. And Wagner, there, puts it away for his second goal of the game.
