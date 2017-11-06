Show Transcript Hide Transcript

KATE ABDO: --from this game. Hoffenheim on the attack here.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Terrific stuff for Hoffenheim. Great ball by Demirbay. And Amiry does well-- composed, finds his man. A little bit fortunate. Geiger, the young 19-year-old, had a terrific game. But go up 1-0 early.

WARREN BARTON: But it was. It was cruise control. And this definite penalty. They had a little look just to make sure was he the last man. So just picked up a yellow card. And correct call. [INAUDIBLE]. He needed this. It's been matchday 5 since he's got his last goal, and he's off and running.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Yeah, and he continued to score. I mean, he needed this kind of performance, needed this kind of goalscoring output, and he does it again.

WARREN BARTON: Needed this bit of marking as well.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Yeah, terrible marking, but terrific ball by Kramaric. And Wagner, there, puts it away for his second goal of the game.