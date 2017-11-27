Rodgers matches Stein record as Celtic wins League Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Celtic defeated Motherwell 2-0 Sunday at Hampden Park to retain the Scottish League Cup.

The triumph saw Brendan Rodgers become the first Celtic manager since Jock Stein to win four domestic trophies in a row.

James Forrest gave Celtic the lead shortly after halftime and the game was effectively over when Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre gave away a penalty and was sent off just before the hour mark.

Moussa Dembele rolled in the spot kick to ensure Rodgers equaled the record of club legend Stein.