Rodgers matches Stein record as Celtic wins League Cup

Celtic soccer captain Scott Brown brandishes the trophy after winning the final against Motherwell, during the Betfred Cup Final at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Nov.26, 2017. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Celtic defeated Motherwell 2-0 Sunday at Hampden Park to retain the Scottish League Cup.

The triumph saw Brendan Rodgers become the first Celtic manager since Jock Stein to win four domestic trophies in a row.

James Forrest gave Celtic the lead shortly after halftime and the game was effectively over when Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre gave away a penalty and was sent off just before the hour mark.

Moussa Dembele rolled in the spot kick to ensure Rodgers equaled the record of club legend Stein.