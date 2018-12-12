Red Bulls sign defender Tim Parker to multiyear contract

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Tim Parker to a multiyear contact.

The MLS team announced the signing Wednesday, saying it used targeted allocation money.

Parker played center back and solidified a defense that allowed 33 goals in 34 regular season games. New York won the 2018 Supporters’ Shield with league-record 71 points and 22 wins.

The 25-year-old St. John’s product was acquired at the beginning of the season in a trade with Vancouver. He appeared in 38 games.

“We knew when we acquired Tim that he would be a big piece of our team,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. “Signing him beyond this year was always part of our plan, and we are excited to get this done. Tim is one of the top center backs in MLS and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”