NYCFC beat Red Bulls with Moralez’s late goal
NEW YORK (AP) Maximiliano Moralez got the breakthrough goal in the 85th minute and New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday.
The Red Bulls’ Aaron Long mismanaged Tyler Adams’ back pass and NYCFC’s Jonathan Lewis pounced on the loose ball. Lewis then sent over a cross that found its way through Long’s legs to Moralez, who put it into the net with a straightforward finish.
Sean Johnson had four saves to record his sixth clean sheet of the season for City (10-4-4).
The Red Bulls (10-5-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.