Lewandowski scores 4 as Bayern routs Red Star to win group

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored four goals in 15 minutes as Bayern Munich routed Red Star Belgrade 6-0 to win its Champions League group on Tuesday.

The Poland striker wasn’t satisfied with an 11-minute hat trick but added another goal, also in the second half, as Bayern made it five wins from five in Group B.

The victory continued interim coach Hansi Flick’s perfect start since taking over from the fired Niko Kovac. Flick’s team has scored 16 goals across four games and conceded none.

Tottenham defeated Olympiakos 4-2 in the other group game to join Bayern in the last-16.