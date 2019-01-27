Denayer heads in winner as 3rd-placed Lyon beats Amiens

PARIS (AP) — Jason Denayer headed in a second-half winner Sunday as Lyon won 1-0 at Amiens, keeping the pressure on Lille in the fight for second place and automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Scrapping for second is the only realistic challenge for Lyon and Lille, considering how far ahead Paris Saint-Germain is. The unbeaten league leader was at home to Rennes later Sunday, where a win would restore its 13-point lead over second-placed Lille with two games still in hand.

Lyon is in third position, which secures a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds, and trails Lille by three points after 22 of 38 games. Lille won 2-1 Friday at Marseille .

Both of Denayer’s goals this season have been match-winners, with his other effort securing a 1-0 home win against Saint-Etienne in November.

This time, the burly Belgium center half headed in Netherlands forward Memphis Depay’s well-weighted cross from the right in the 50th minute, after Depay’s corner was cleared straight back to him.

Also Sunday, Montpellier climbed into sixth spot with a 2-0 win at home to Caen, thanks to second-half goals from striker Gaetan Laborde and an own-goal from center half Paul Baysse.

It was Montpellier’s first league win since beating Monaco on Dec. 1 during Thierry Henry’s ill-fated and short spell in charge of Monaco . Henry was fired on Friday as the club re-hired Leonardo Jardim who was fired to make way for Henry in October .

Toulouse was at home to Angers later Sunday.