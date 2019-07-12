Court upholds Albanian club’s 10-year UEFA ban for fixing

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld Skenderbeu’s 10-year ban from UEFA competitions for widespread fixing of domestic and European matches.

The court says its judging panel “found to its comfortable satisfaction that Skenderbeu was responsible for match-fixing activities.”

The judges agreed UEFA’s 10-year ban and 1 million euros ($1.13 million) fine “were proportionate and justified.”

The club’s appeal was heard at CAS in April in relative secrecy after UEFA investigators received death threats during their work.

Using evidence of betting patterns, UEFA investigators found suspected fixing of two Champions League qualifying games and two Europa League group-stage games in 2015.

UEFA also suspected Skenderbeu of helping fix around 50 domestic matches since 2011.

Skenderbeu won seven Albanian league titles in the past decade.