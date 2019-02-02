Corey Perry excited to make his season debut with Ducks after extended absence
Video Details
- Anaheim Ducks
- Corey Perry
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Ducks
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Corey Perry preparing to make his season debut with Ducks
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618