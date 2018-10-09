ANNOUNCER: For Sherwood. To the point. Pressure on Lindholm. Does a nice job to step away from Mantha. [INAUDIBLE] scores. What a play by Hampus Lindholm.

Down through Henrik. And boy, it's an aggressive drive to the front of the net. Silfverberg follows up. Goes to the goal crease. Powered. Actually makes the stop on Silfverberg and comes back and hits him in the body. Then bounces over top of Jimmy Howard.

Gibson out. Nyquist in. [INAUDIBLE] Gibson. And the Ducks win. And the 25th anniversary of their first ever game.

Gibson perfect in the shootout. Annaheim now 3 and 0.