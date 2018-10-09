WATCH: Highlights from the Ducks’ victory over the Red Wings
- Anaheim Ducks
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
WATCH: Highlights from the Ducks' victory over the Red Wings
ANNOUNCER: For Sherwood. To the point. Pressure on Lindholm. Does a nice job to step away from Mantha. [INAUDIBLE] scores. What a play by Hampus Lindholm.
Down through Henrik. And boy, it's an aggressive drive to the front of the net. Silfverberg follows up. Goes to the goal crease. Powered. Actually makes the stop on Silfverberg and comes back and hits him in the body. Then bounces over top of Jimmy Howard.
Gibson out. Nyquist in. [INAUDIBLE] Gibson. And the Ducks win. And the 25th anniversary of their first ever game.
Gibson perfect in the shootout. Annaheim now 3 and 0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices