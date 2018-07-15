[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: In the air to right field for Hosmer. Heyward going back, looking up. It is gone, two run home run for Eric Hosmer. And the Padres jump on top, 2 to 0. Got to be a good feeling for Eric Hosmer as he rounds the bases. It's been a struggle lately, but a two run shot puts the Padres on top, 2-0.

ANNOUNCER 2: Phil Hughes. [CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 1: Fly ball to deep center field. Happ going back, onto the warning track, to the wall. It's gone, a two-run shot for Hunter Renfroe. Padres right back in it again. It's a one-run game. Pinch-hit, two-run home run for Hunter Renfroe.