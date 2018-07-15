WATCH: Hosmer, Renfroe homer for Padres on Saturday vs. Cubs
WATCH: Hosmer, Renfroe homer for Padres on Saturday vs. Cubs
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: In the air to right field for Hosmer. Heyward going back, looking up. It is gone, two run home run for Eric Hosmer. And the Padres jump on top, 2 to 0. Got to be a good feeling for Eric Hosmer as he rounds the bases. It's been a struggle lately, but a two run shot puts the Padres on top, 2-0.
ANNOUNCER 2: Phil Hughes. [CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 1: Fly ball to deep center field. Happ going back, onto the warning track, to the wall. It's gone, a two-run shot for Hunter Renfroe. Padres right back in it again. It's a one-run game. Pinch-hit, two-run home run for Hunter Renfroe.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices