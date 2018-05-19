- Broadcast booth, everybody. I'm Don Orsillo, along with Mark Grant. Welcome to Padres baseball. Well again, the Padres came up with a victory last night in game two of the series, and it was all about the bullpen. And so many guys left on last night for the Pirates. But it took a great effort by the pen.

- In 1960, there was a movie that received an Academy Award nomination, "Inherit The Wind". Remember it? It's a classic. We see a classic screenplay being written right before our eyes. "Inherit The Runners... And Leave Them Stranded." Kirby Yates comes in, a solid inning.

He's having a great year. See the emotion right there? Hand it over to Craig Stammen. Bases loaded, he pinpoints the fastball. He throws the slider for a strikeout. That was a walk. But he says no big deal. Let's hand it over to Brad Hand. Four out save.

Inning and a third, the double to Dickerson was the only left handed hit he's given up all season. Here it is right here. It was a hanging slider. Nice effort by Matt Szczur. I'll tell you what, he still kept that in his back pocket, Brad Hand did. The slider, swing and a miss.

Even righties and lefties alike. Slider, swing and a miss. Weakly hit, it's all good in Padreland. I tell you what, the screenplay is in order. "Inherit The Runners, Leave Them Stranded." This could possible get a nomination as well for the best, because the Padres are the best with leaving- or fewest runners inherited to score this year.