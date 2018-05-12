- Switching, guys, if I could, to David Price. Because he's another guy-- especially as well as Boston has been playing. But they're dealing with the Yankees, so they're going to need David Price in Boston. What a strange story around a video game, Scott.

- Yeah. Price has had some numbness in his hands earlier in the year. Well, he thought it was due to cold weather. And he's had lifelong circulatory problems. The problem is, it came back a week ago. And he had diagnosed his carpal tunnel syndrome. And he was-- he admitted to, in a story on The Athletic's news site, that he's been playing three hours a day of "Fortnite." And now there's speculation it might be video-game related, the carpal tunnel syndrome.

- Is that a sign of the times to you, or what?

- You know, guys have been carrying their Xbox with them, at least when I was still playing. And that was only three years ago. So I don't think it's anything new. It just boils down to you being able to take care of business. If you're going to be up till 3:00 in the morning, or whatever time you're up, you got to come in and produce the next day. That's just how it is.

- One day most old guys remember, Joel Zumaya.

- Yeah.

- Remember that? "Guitar Hero?"

- "Guitar Hero." And then it's a-- on a little bit of a different subject, a couple of years ago, Trevor Bauer cut his finger in the playoffs with his drone.

- Drone, that's right.

- He was flying his drone, which leads me to wonder, Tony. It seems it's always pitchers. They seem to have too much time on their hands.

- We've talked about this time and time again. Pitchers are a different breed. That's just-- that's all you can say to explain it. There is really no other real explanation behind it.