SDSU baseball wins Mountain West Conference title
SAN DIEGO– For the fifth time in the last six years, the San Diego State Aztecs baseball team has won the Mountain West Conference championship.
The Aztecs opened up their tournament with a come-from-behind victory over the San Jose Spartans. The victory advanced them to the winners bracket, where they earned a birth in the title game with a 4-3 walkoff win over UNLV:
Ballgame!
Tonight, the Aztecs clinched the title with a convincing 14-5 victory over UNLV. San Diego State pounded out 18 hits in the win, with each player in the lineup recording at least one knock.
Congrats to @SDSUBaseball! That's 5 out of 6 @MountainWest Baseball Tournament Championships! And 41 Championships for Aztecs Athletics since 12-13!
INSTANT REACTION: @JKurtz_MWN talks with @SDSUBaseball Head Coach Mark Martinez after the Aztecs won the 2018 @MountainWest Baseball Tournament!
@NCAACWS Selection Show is Monday at 9am PST on ESPNU! Watch and see the Aztecs next opponent on the Road to Omaha!
The title win ensures that the Aztecs will return to the NCAA Tournament. Their path to Omaha will be decided on Monday at 9am.