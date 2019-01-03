San Diego Strike Force holding tryouts in Pasadena (Jan. 5) and San Diego (Jan. 12)

Want to play professional indoor football?

The San Diego Strike Force, the newest entry into the 10-team Indoor Football League, will hold tryouts on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Pasadena and Saturday, Jan. 12 in San Diego.

The fee to register for either date is $85.

The Jan. 5 tryout will take place from 12-3 p. at Pasadena High School; Jan. 12 tryout at Lincoln High School from 12-3p.