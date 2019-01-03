San Diego Strike Force holding tryouts in Pasadena (Jan. 5) and San Diego (Jan. 12)
Want to play professional indoor football?
The San Diego Strike Force, the newest entry into the 10-team Indoor Football League, will hold tryouts on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Pasadena and Saturday, Jan. 12 in San Diego.
The fee to register for either date is $85.
The Jan. 5 tryout will take place from 12-3 p. at Pasadena High School; Jan. 12 tryout at Lincoln High School from 12-3p.
For more information about tryouts, interested participants can reach out to Brandon Cox (brandon@sdstrikeforce.com).
The Strike Force has already signed several players, including a quarterback from Los Angeles and three players with San Diego ties. That list includes quarterback Jihad Vercher (Salesian HS and Tiffin University), running back Jereke Armstrong (San Pasqual HS and University of San Diego), wide receiver Rashad Ridley (San Diego HS and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology) and wide receiver Daniel Walsh (Cathedral Catholic HS and TCU).
The San Diego Strike Force will report to training camp Feb. 4 with a 40-man roster to begin preparations for the regular season, which begins on Feb. 22 in Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Steamwheelers.
The Strike Force will play its home games in 2019 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The team’s home opener is set for Sunday, March 3 at 5:05p.