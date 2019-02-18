MUST-SEE: Fleet QB Philip Nelson completes craziest pass you’ll ever see during victory

The pass was nuts. And completed. But the head man wasn’t impressed.

During Saturday’s 24-12 victory for the San Diego Fleet over the Atlanta Legends, Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson completed a pass that one must see in order to realize it’s awesomeness, even if it wasn’t planned that way.

Nelson, who played at Minnesota, was just trying to throw the ball away.

“When I heard, ‘Pass completed,’ I was like, ‘OK, thank you, God. Next play,'” said Nelson following the win.

Fleet coach Mike Martz, a multi-decade veteran of the sport of football and the former head man of the Rams, was ready to move on from the pass almost right away.

Read more about the Fleet’s victory here | Box Score

The Fleet (2-0) return to action Sunday vs. San Antonio.

With Mike Martz at the helm, the San Diego Fleet are here to ‘fill a void’ in football

If you’re a fan of football, give the Fleet a try.