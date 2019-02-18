MUST-SEE: Fleet QB Philip Nelson completes craziest pass you’ll ever see during victory

The pass was nuts. And completed. But the head man wasn’t impressed.

During Saturday’s 24-12 victory for the San Diego Fleet over the Atlanta Legends, Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson completed a pass that one must see in order to realize it’s awesomeness, even if it wasn’t planned that way.

#Fleet QB Philip Nelson has two defenders on him and he throws a backward two handed pass, which is surprisingly caught by TE Gavin Escobar. Circus throw by Nelson. pic.twitter.com/cB0JnDgvtk — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 18, 2019

Nelson, who played at Minnesota, was just trying to throw the ball away.

“When I heard, ‘Pass completed,’ I was like, ‘OK, thank you, God. Next play,'” said Nelson following the win.

Fleet coach Mike Martz, a multi-decade veteran of the sport of football and the former head man of the Rams, was ready to move on from the pass almost right away.

The Fleet (2-0) return to action Sunday vs. San Antonio.

