The Latest: Uruguay makes 9 changes to face Wales

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 22 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Uruguay has made nine changes to the starting lineup that lost to Australia for its last Pool D match against Wales on Sunday in Kumamoto.

Tight forwards German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, and Manuel Leindekar, and backs Felipe Berchesi, Nicolas Freitas and Andres Vilaseca are the only players who repeat as starters.

Of the six, all but Arbelo are making their fourth start in the tournament.

Centers Vilaseca and Juan Manuel Gaminara will be making a team record eighth Rugby World Cup appearance. Agustin Ormaechea and Rodrigo Silva could join them if they come off the bench.

Uruguay has beaten Fiji and lost to Georgia and Australia so far.

Lineup: Gaston Mieres, Leandro Leivas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Nicolas Freitas, Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Alejandro Nieto, Santiago Civetta, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Manuel Leindekar, Ignacio Dotti, Diego Arbelo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti. Reserves: Guillermo Pujadas, Juan Echeverria, Juan Pedro Rombys, Diego Magno, Manuel Diana, Agustin Ormaechea, Tomas Inciarte, Rodrigo Silva.