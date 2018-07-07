Chiefs, Hurricanes advance in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Center Ngani Laumape scored four tries as the Wellington-based Hurricanes ended a three-match losing streak with a 42-24 win over the Auckland Blues on Saturday which secured their place in the Super Rugby playoffs.

After losses to the Crusaders, Highlanders and Brumbies in which their famous attacking game failed them, the Hurricanes reverted to a simpler style in wet conditions and scored six tries, all but one from set pieces.

Laumape scored two tries in the first half and winger Julian Savea another – all from scrums – as the Hurricanes led 21-3.

The Blues rallied strongly on either side of halftime and cut the lead to 21-17 before flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored, again from a scrum, to re-establish an 11-point margin. The Hurricanes remained under pressure when another Blues try reduced the lead to four points.

But Laumape completed a hat trick, this time from a lineout, to quell the threat of a comeback and added his fourth from an intercept to seal a bonus-point win which keeps the Hurricanes in line for a home playoff.

”It’s been a tough few weeks but it just shows when we hold onto the ball we can do some dangerous things, when we apply pressure at the right end of the field,” said Hurricanes captain Brad Shields, who played his 100th Super Rugby game. ”I think we need to be more ruthless at our end of the field and not give away too many easy points. But we should be really proud of this effort.”

Earlier, flyhalf Damian McKenzie produced an outstanding individual performance to guide the Chiefs to a 24-19 win over the ACT Brumbies, sealing a place in the playoffs.

The Chiefs led 17-0 at halftime and 24-5 with 15 minutes remaining but had to hold out against a strong late rally from the Brumbies who were playing to keep their slim playoffs chance alive.

After a tight first quarter, McKenzie opened the scoring with a penalty before hooker Nathan Harris barged over for a try which gave the Chiefs a 10-0 lead against the run of play.

McKenzie then started and finished a brilliant fast break, scoring and converting a try for a 17-0 lead.

Winger Henry Speight scored the first try of the second half for the Brumbies but McKenzie denied them another with a try-saving tackle on winger Andy Muirhead after a break by David Pocock.

The Chiefs broadened their lead with a try to replacement Johnny Fa’auli before being reduced to 14 men by a yellow card against Jesse Parete for a late and high tackle. The Brumbies scored tries through Speight and fullback Tom Banks in Parete’s absence, cutting the lead to five points, and were hot on attack when the final whistle sounded.

The Chiefs’ fourth straight win over the Brumbies temporarily lifted them onto level terms in the New Zealand conference with the Hurricanes who they meet in next weekend’s last regular-season round.