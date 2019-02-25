Alex Honnold of Oscar winner ‘Free Solo’ talks scaling El Cap with zero assistance

Alex Honnold made history in 2017 by becoming the first person ever to scale Yosemite National Park's El Capitan with zero assistance. His legendary feat was the subject of the 2018 documentary 'Free Solo,' which won Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Oscars. Honnold sat down with FOX Sports to explain just how he pulled off such an epic athletic accomplishment.

