Gus Johnson’s Call of the Game: “Dicker the kicker”
Video Details
GUS JOHNSON: For University of Texas-- Red River immortality. Earthquake!
[CHEERING]
He hit it! Dicker the kicker. 48-45 Texas with nine seconds to go.
