Who has the worst team in Miami? It’s a close call

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins fans shows his displeasure with the team during the first half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, and might even be the worst team in Miami. On the other hand, a comparison with the Marlins is one matchup the Dolphins might win. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) </p>

MIAMI (AP) — The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, perhaps ever, and might even be the worst team in Miami.

On the other hand, a comparison with the Marlins is one matchup the Dolphins could win.

Let’s kick it off:

AT THE TOP

The Marlins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is finding it harder to win when he’s not his team’s shortstop.

The Dolphins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is worth billions but can’t buy even a single playoff victory.

EDGE: Even.