Who has the worst team in Miami? It’s a close call

MIAMI (AP) — The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, perhaps ever, and might even be the worst team in Miami.

On the other hand, a comparison with the Marlins is one matchup the Dolphins could win.

Let’s kick it off:

AT THE TOP

The Marlins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is finding it harder to win when he’s not his team’s shortstop.

The Dolphins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is worth billions but can’t buy even a single playoff victory.

EDGE: Even.