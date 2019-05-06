Weekend Sports in Brief

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby every step of the way except for the last one — into the winner’s circle.

The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby’s 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.

Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 22-minute delay while three stewards repeatedly reviewed different video angles before they unanimously elevated him into the winner’s circle. That gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Derby victory at age 65.

Jockey Flavien Prat, one of two jockeys who originated the claim of foul, also won his first Derby.

Country House paid $132.40 to win — the second-highest payout in Derby history. He was the least affected horse in the chain of events on the rain-soaked track, but the biggest beneficiary.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez added another belt to his collection Saturday night, outworking Daniel Jacobs over 12 rounds to win a unanimous decision in their middleweight title unification fight.

Alvarez was the more active fighter early and held on late to win a close but unanimous decision in the 160-pound showdown before a pro-Alvarez crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Two ringside judges scored it 115-113, while the third had it 116-112. The Associated Press scored it 115-113 in favor of Alvarez.

Alvarez, a 5-1 favorite at fight time, was tested by a bigger fighter in Jacobs but did enough to win in a fight that had no knockdowns and no serious fouls. Neither fighter ever appeared badly hurt, though Jacobs landed some of the bigger punches in the late rounds.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.

Cora cited the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.

Cora recently said he might attend the ceremony and say something, but had a change of heart after speaking with family and friends. He said he informed the Red Sox of his decision a few days ago. Boston plays at Baltimore Monday through Wednesday and has a day off on Thursday.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts also said on Sunday he won’t visit the White House.

GOLF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two years after Max Homa played only one Sunday in an entire PGA Tour season, he showed his mettle at Quail Hollow by closing with a 4-under 67 to pull away from the field and win the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead and didn’t make any mistakes until it only affected the final margin.

Joel Dahmen saved par with a tough chip over the creek for a 70 and finished three shots behind.

Homa, who won the NCAA title at Cal in 2013, won for the first time in his 68th start as a pro. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.

Justin Rose (68) finished alone in third and moved ahead of Brooks Koepka to No. 2 in the world.

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Sei Young Kim overcame a rough start to win the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at cold and windy Lake Merced, outlasting Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee6 with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Three strokes ahead entering the day, Kim opened with a double bogey and a bogey and dropped another stroke on No. 8. The 26-year-old South Korean birdied the par-5 15th to regain a share of the lead, dropped back with a bogey on the par-3 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a 3-over 75 and a spot in the playoff at 7-under 281.

Law closed with a 65, finishing more than two hours before Kim, and Lee6 had a 67. Kim won for the eighth time on the LPGA Tour, improving to 4-0 in playoffs.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks.

The 53-year-old McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199 and match Fred Couples (2010) for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) — Naomi Osaka won her opening match at the Madrid Open, Caroline Wozniacki withdrew due to injury and Garbine Muguruza was upset by Petra Martic in straight sets on Sunday.

Top-ranked Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, hit 43 winners, including eight aces, on the outdoor red clay to beat 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 7-6 (6).

MUNICH (AP) — Cristian Garin of Chile defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to win the Munich Open final on Sunday, less than a month after he claimed his first ATP title in Houston.

The 22-year-old Garin saved eight of 10 break points he faced and kept his best tennis for the tiebreaker to end the Italian’s nine-match winning run.