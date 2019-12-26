Wednesday Sports in Brief

SKIING

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “Drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.

STORY OF THE YEAR

A green jacket. A heart-melting embrace. A stirring return to the top of golf by one of the sport’s all-time greats.

In choosing Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters as The Associated Press sports story of the year, voters went with the uplifting escape of a great comeback over options that were as much about sports as the issues that enveloped them in 2019: politics, money and the growing push for equal pay and equal rights for women.

The balloters, a mix of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, elevated Woods’ rousing victory at Augusta National over the runner-up entry: the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory at the World Cup. That monthlong competition was punctuated by star Megan Rapinoe’s push for pay equality for the women’s team and an ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump.

Rapinoe’s efforts to use sports as a platform to discuss bigger issues was hardly a one-off in 2019. Of the top 12 stories in the balloting, only three — titles won by the Toronto Raptors, Washington Nationals and University of Virginia basketball team — stuck mainly to what happened between the lines.

NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar.

Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police announced.

Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye.

The attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

