USA Volleyball tabs Peter Vint for new chief of sport role

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Volleyball has named Dr. Peter Vint as its Chief of Sport.

Vint will oversee all of USA Volleyball’s national teams, as well as the high performance and coaching education departments.

USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis says the newly created position will streamline the path from the high-performance programs to the national teams.

Vint says it was watching the U.S. men win the Olympic gold medal in 1984 that inspired him to enter the field of sport science. He spent 10 years working with the USOPC, most recently as the senior director of competitive analysis, research and innovation.

In 2016, Vint was hired by Everton Football Club as the Premier League’s first American-born academy director. More recently, he was the performance director for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an exhibition in which world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run the marathon distance in under 2 hours.