The Latest: Macy, Longoria urge no jail time for Huffman

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Felicity Huffman’s bid to serve no jail time for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Felicity Huffman is getting support from her husband, William H. Macy, and her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria in her bid to avoid jail time.

The two fellow actors filed letters with a federal court Friday urging leniency over Huffman’s role in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a month in jail. Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get probation, community service and a fine.

Macy says their family has struggled since his wife’s arrest. Longoria wrote that Huffman “always leads with her heart and has always put others first.”

The actress filed her own letter saying she has “a deep and abiding shame.”

She is among 51 people charged in a scheme in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid a consultant to bribe coaches and test administrators to help their children get into college.