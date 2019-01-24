Kolyada leads short program at Europeans, Fernandez 3rd

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada is on track for his first European title after beating six-time defending champion Javier Fernandez in Thursday’s short program.

Kolyada, the bronze medalist in 2017 and 2018, landed a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination in a clean skate for 100.49 points.

After a messy landing on a triple axel, Fernandez had to settle for third place with 91.84 points, 0.13 behind Russian rival Alexander Samarin.

Fernandez won the title in each of the last six seasons but the Spaniard has barely competed this season as he prepares to retire and focus on commercial ice shows. Winning the title after Saturday’s free skate would rank him third in the all-time standings, matching Evgeni Plushenko’s seven titles between 2000 and 2012.