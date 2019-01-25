Kayne, O’Shea lead after pairs short program at US nationals

DETROIT (AP) — Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea lead the pairs competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Thursday’s short program.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc were second, followed by Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier. Alexa and Christopher Knierim, who beat Kayne and O’Shea for the title at this event last year, are in seventh place.

Kayne and O’Shea, the U.S. pairs champions in 2016, received a score of 71.83. They lead Cain and LeDuc by 1.36 points heading into Saturday’s free skate.

Kayne and O’Shea finished second at the Internationaux de France in November.

“So many times throughout my career I didn’t think I would get back to this place because I keep getting injured and it just seemed like I couldn’t catch a break,” said Kayne, who has dealt with knee problems. “So it means the world to me to be sitting here talking about how this went well.”

Cain was also just happy to be back after falling on her head and neck last month at an event in Croatia. She said she could not wait to compete after seeing how well the rest of the field was skating.

“It made me feel like a horse at the gate, wanting to get out,” she said.

The Knierims are well behind after mistakes on a triple twist and triple salchow left the 2018 Olympians facing an uphill climb to make the podium this week.

“It was just fluke on the twist,” Christopher Knierim said. “We never have those problems. It’s unfortunate that it happened at this event, but we’re all human.”