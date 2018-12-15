Friday’s Sports In Brief

OLYMPICS

Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team’s ascendance into an international powerhouse.

The U.S. Olympic Committee said it was selecting Utah’s capital, which stood out as a predictable, slam-dunk pick in a process that also included Denver and Reno, Nevada.

With venues still in place — some of them upgraded — from the 2002 Games, Salt Lake claims it can host again at a lower cost than other candidates, which aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s new blueprint for the Games.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz’s back injury means Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as “doubtful” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team. Foles wasn’t available to speak to reporters, but teammates expect the Super Bowl MVP to start.

Pederson is optimistic about Wentz’s recovery. He wouldn’t rule him out for this week or the rest of this season. The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

The NFL announced Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time.

Bryant is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is in the final year of his contract and eligible for free agency next year.

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison.

TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins‘ win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term. Ellison was placed on administrative leave last week.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) — First baseman Yonder Alonso was traded to the Chicago White Sox by the Cleveland Indians in a deal between AL Central rivals that could have broad implications for both teams the rest of the offseason.

A person familiar with the trade confirmed it on condition of anonymity because the clubs had not yet announced the swap.

Chicago sent minor league outfielder Alex Call to Cleveland for Alonso, who hit .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBIs in 145 games this year during his only season with the Indians.

Cleveland reacquired first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana from Philadelphia in a three-team trade on Thursday, making Alonso expendable.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles hired Brandon Hyde to be their new manager, hoping his experience as Cubs bench coach will help the team move forward while in rebuilding mode.

Hyde takes over for Buck Showalter, who was fired after Baltimore finished 47-115 — the worst record in the majors. This will be Hyde’s first stint as a major league manager.

The 45-year-old Hyde was selected by general manager Mike Elias, who began an extensive search for Showalter’s replacement after being hired last month to replace Dan Duquette.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeurys Familia and the Mets finalized a $30 million, three-year contract, bringing the reliever back to New York, where he figures to serve as a setup man for newly acquired closer Edwin Diaz.

Familia gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on equal installments on July 1 and Dec. 10 next year. He has salaries of $6 million in 2019 and $11 million in each of the final two seasons. The Mets will defer $1 million of his 2020 salary, payable on Jan. 15, 2022. They will defer the same amount of his 2021 pay, payable on July 1, 2022.

He gets a $500,000 performance bonus in any season he has 50 games finished. He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

NBA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left, Stephen Curry added four free throws down the stretch and the Golden State Warriors ended the game on a big run after a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, beating the Sacramento Kings 130-125.

Curry finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thompson had 27 points and nine rebounds while Kevin Durant added 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors put up 103 points through three quarters, went stagnant for more than eight minutes in the fourth before outscoring the Kings 17-2 over the final 3:03.

HOCKEY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had his second consecutive hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lead the Washington Capitals past the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5.

Ovechkin’s three goals gave him an NHL-best 28 this season and nine in his last five games. His 13-game point streak matched his career high set in 2006-07.

Tom Wilson and Travis Boyd also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have won 11 of 13. The Metropolitan Division leaders got three goals in a 5:42 span of the second to tie it at 4, a burst capped when Boyd redirected in John Carlson’s shot with 1:41 left in the period.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Easton Stick ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to help North Dakota State defeat rival South Dakota State 44-21 in the FCS semifinals.

Bruce Anderson added two rushing touchdowns for the undefeated and top-seeded Bison (14-0), who will be seeking their seventh FCS title in the last eight years. North Dakota State led 14-7 at intermission and then won a shootout in the second half.

Stick, a first-team AP All-American selection, finished with 316 total yards. He was 12-of-15 passing for 169 yards and no interceptions.