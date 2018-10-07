AP POLL ALERT: Notre Dame rises to No. 5; No. 9 Texas, No. 10 UCF into top 10; 8 SEC teams ranked in Top 25
AP
NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Notre Dame rises to No. 5; No. 9 Texas, No. 10 UCF into top 10; 8 SEC teams ranked in Top 25.
NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Notre Dame rises to No. 5; No. 9 Texas, No. 10 UCF into top 10; 8 SEC teams ranked in Top 25.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices