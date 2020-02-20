AP Was There: An Olympic ‘Miracle On Ice’ as US shocks USSR

EDITOR’S NOTE — The victory by the U.S. men’s hockey team over the heavily favored Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics is widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Former AP Sports Editor Wick Temple later wrote: “The old rule that there should be no cheering in the press box was broken at Lake Placid … Everybody was on a hockey high. And we soon found ourselves dashing out of the newsroom to cover the happy mob that snake-danced down Main Street.” With the 40th anniversary of the game approaching on Feb. 22, The Associated Press is republishing two stories from that night as printed Feb. 23, 1980, in the Pottsville (Pa.) Republican: