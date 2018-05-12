Trevor Bauer: ‘We’re just beating ourselves right now…We’re better than this’
Video Details
Bauer breaks down his rough outing vs. KC and team's slump.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices