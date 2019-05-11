Indians fall to Athletics on Matt Chapman’s 12th-inning walk-off homer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered against Brad Hand leading off the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Friday night.

Chapman hit a 3-2 pitch down the left field line for his first career game-ending hit. The homer was his 10th this season and the first allowed by Hand, who entered with a 1.08 ERA.

The A’s doused Chapman with water as he touched home plate.

Ramon Laureano also homered and Robbie Grossman had three hits for Oakland. Joakim Soria (1-2) retired six batters to win.

The A’s have won two extra-inning games this week after losing their first three of the season.

Neither team managed much offense after Francisco Lindor’s tying sacrifice fly in the seventh. Ryan Buchter, Blake Treinen and Soria combined to retire the final 15 Cleveland batters.

Both teams scored earlier on close plays at the plate.

Oakland’s Marcus Semien doubled off the wall in left-center leading off the first. He moved to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch, sliding into home plate before catcher Kevin Plawecki could get back.

Plawecki doubled and scored on Lindor’s flyout in the seventh. Plawecki slid headfirst into home plate, just ahead of a strong throw by Grossman.

A’s starter Frankie Montas matched his career-high with seven strikeouts over six innings. Montas allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk.

José Ramirez had an infield single and a walk for Cleveland. The Indians third baseman has reached base in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the AL and second in the majors to Kris Bryant of the Cubs who has a 20-game streak.

Oakland failed to score after getting two hits and a walk in the eighth and wasted Jurickson Profar’s leadoff single in the ninth.

BEATING THE MUSTACHE

Treinen retired all six batters he faced, extending his scoreless streak at the Coliseum to 32 innings. It’s the longest streak by an Oakland reliever, breaking the previous mark of 31 set by Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers in 1976.

STEP BY STEP

Indians starter Cody Anderson allowed two runs and had three strikeouts in three innings in his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017. Anderson began the season in the minors and made three relief appearances after being called up. He retired two batters and allowed four runs against Seattle in his first start May 5.

Cleveland used seven relievers after Anderson’s abbreviated start.

TRAINERS ROOM

Indians: Mike Clevinger (upper back) threw long toss up to 150 feet and will do again Sunday before being re-evaluated.

Athletics: Khris Davis sat out a second consecutive game because of a left hip contusion.

UP NEXT

RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.42 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland on Saturday and will try to bounce back after giving up eight runs in a loss to the White Sox in his previous start. Bauer is 0-3 at the Coliseum. RHP Aaron Brooks (2-3, 5.74) starts for Oakland, his first since April 30. The A’s skipped his previous two turns in the rotation.