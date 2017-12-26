Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Wednesday December 27
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Blue Jackets @ Penguins at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Cavaliers @ Kings at 10:00pm | Pregame at 9:30pm
Blue Jackets
· Cable providers
o Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Cleveland and Toledo areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Cavs
· Cable providers
o Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
§ The game will join in progress on the main FOX Sports Ohio channel at the conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage.
§ The entire game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
· Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
· Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
