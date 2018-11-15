Wolves Fastbreak: Covington, Saric impress in debuts
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports North
- Kevin Lynch
- Kevin Lynch
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Kevin Lynch says Covington and Saric made a strong first impression in their debuts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618