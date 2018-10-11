Digital Extra: 2018 a banner year for pro Minnesotans
Video Details
Lindsay Whalen and Joe Mauer to Adam Thielen and Zach Parise, 2018 has been a banner year for Minnesotans in the pros.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices