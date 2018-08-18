- Thanks, Anthony. Well, Alex Kiriloff joining us from the Sunshine State. Alex, it's good to see you. We appreciate you joining us today. How's life in Fort Myers?

- Oh, life is good. Just having fun down here. Enjoying the sunshine and the rain each day. But we're having fun. We're playing good baseball right now. And you know, hopefully we make a little push at the playoff race, and make a good run. So we're all excited. We're having fun right now.

- Well, let's flashback to you personally to a year ago. Obviously not the way you wanted that season to go with Tommy John surgery. But now it seems like things are going quite well for you in that return from the surgery. What has the last couple of years been for you as far as that adjustment and working your way back?

- That's been a long journey. You know, for me with injury, it's you know, as an athlete, you never want to hear that you're going to have a season ending injury like that. So it's very challenging at first to accept that news. And it's challenging as well to go through the whole process, and kind of stay focused, and focused on the end and, which is getting you know, healthy again and returning to the field.

So I just try to take it one step at a time. And you know, focus on the small little goals that help you throughout-- throughout that process and you know, to get to the end. So it was long, but you know, for me, I think I made the best of it. And you know, a lot of it's paying off this year.

I'm really happy to just be playing, and playing healthy again, and getting full-- getting through a first full season healthy. So it's been a blessing so far. And hopefully we can just keep it going, and finish strong the rest of the year.

- Well, people are obviously taking notice of your game. Just a month ago, you had the opportunity to represent the Twins in the Major League Baseball Futures Game. You had a couple of hits in the win. What was that whole experience like for you?

- It was a lot of fun. You know, it was a blessing to be able to represent the USA, and represent the Twins there. And it was a very, very, cool experience getting to meet all the guys there from other teams, and organizations. You know, all the talent that's around you there, and being able to play in a major league stadium in front of the crowd.

And you know, had a lot of family and friends there as well. So it's just-- it was an overall cool experience to be a part of. And I had a lot of fun there for sure.

- What was it like playing for a guy like Torii Hunter?

- It was awesome. You know, he got us going in the clubhouse with his rally chants. And you know, him and David talked to us at breakfast that morning. But he was great. You know, it's something that seemed pretty natural for him, managing a team.

And you know, it seemed like he was doing it for a while, even though he has never really managed before. But it was all natural, and it was fun to be around him, and his personality. So yeah, it was a good experience.

- So to get to know you outside of baseball a little bit more for the fans who might be curious, obviously baseball is a big part of your life. Who was your favorite player, favorite team growing up and why?

- I grew up in Pittsburgh, so I was a big Pirate fan growing up. So I went to a lot of Pirate games as a kid. And probably my favorite player growing up was watching Andrew McCutchen play for the Pirates. And still a big fan of his now, just the way he conducts himself on and off the field.

- Well, he's a good one to idolize. There's no doubt about that. We look forward to seeing you make it to that level eventually one day as well. We really appreciate your time here today, Alex, and we wish you the best of luck with everything going forward.