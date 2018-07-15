NARRATOR: Have you been diagnosed with liver disease? Contact Prism Clinical Research for more information about our upcoming liver disease studies.

[CHEERING]

TOM HANNEMAN: With Tim Laudner, Tom Hanneman back in a "Twins Final Pitch" following the twins dramatic 11-7 walk-off win in 10 innings. Brian Dozier with the grand slam. A 9 and 2 home stand. The perfect way to close out the unofficial first half of the season.

- Yeah, with basically 94 games under these guys belts, 68 to go-- not too bad. All things considered, the first so-called half of the season or prior to the All-Star break, not bad. Probably as well as they can be expected under all the circumstances that Paul Molitor had to deal with.

Pitching has been pretty good. Can't imagine where he'd be without Jose Berrios and Kyle Gibson, offensively. Missing a number of parts and some guys having some substandard first half. However, to be able to push the games back to be six games under 500 right before the All-Star break, you've got to give these guys some credit.

Are they in a position to move forward? Well that remains to be seen, Tom. We'll see what happens when they start to road trip down to Kansas City next Friday.

- Looking forward to that. A Minnesota marathon-- four hours 38 minutes and the Twins come away with the walk-off winner. Brian Dozier after the game still full of adrenaline.

- Andriese's a guy I faced a number of times in my career. He loves his change-up. I think 60%, 65% of the time. So I sat change up both pitchers, hooked one foul, and then they threw me another one down in the dirt. And the next one, you know what happens.

Well I'mma tell you this, I hope everybody's listening-- we play 162 games for a reason. We don't play three months and that's it. We play 162 and we'll see what happens in October.

TOM HANNEMAN: Twins closing things out. Now the All-Star game on Tuesday on Fox starting at 6:30. And Jose Berrios aptly named to that squad for the first time. Look forward to seeing him in the game, we hope.

- Yeah, we're going to wish him well. Very deserving for Jose Berrios to be in the All-Star game representing himself and his family and the Minnesota Twins. And so we'll wish him well. Then we'll also look forward to see what's going to happen with the rotation come Friday.

How's Paul Molitor going to set up his starting rotation with regards to those guys? We'll also maybe, Tom, look forward to having Ervin Santana back in the starting rotation. Would that be as early as a week from Tuesday, a week from Tuesday's All-Star game?

So a lot of moving parts, of a lot of things moving forward. But most importantly, you heard what Brian Dozier said and he is spot on. You play 162 games for a reason because that is the truest measure of a baseball team. And we'll see where these guys are going to go with this right after the All-Star break.

- We'll be back next Friday as the Twins embark on a long road trip starting in Kansas City. Until then, enjoy the All-Star break.