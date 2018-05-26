ANNOUNCER 1: --ground balls.

ANNOUNCER 2: Driven to right field.

ANNOUNCER 1: There's a fly ball.

ANNOUNCER 2: This is back. And Kepler has tied the game. Another extra base hit against a left-handed pitcher.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: What a nice, short, compact swing right there by Max Kepler. Home number seven on the year. Not seeing the starters make too many mistakes. But a fastball at 87 stayed out. Good swing by Kepler.

ANNOUNCER 2: His 15th hit against a lefty this year. 10 of them have gone for extra bases. He has six doubles and now four home runs against a left-hander.