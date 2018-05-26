WATCH: Twins’ Kepler takes Paxton deep in fifth inning
Max Kepler collected another extra-base hit against a lefty, mashing a homer in the fifth inning off Seattle's James Paxton.
ANNOUNCER 1: --ground balls.
ANNOUNCER 2: Driven to right field.
ANNOUNCER 1: There's a fly ball.
ANNOUNCER 2: This is back. And Kepler has tied the game. Another extra base hit against a left-handed pitcher.
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 1: What a nice, short, compact swing right there by Max Kepler. Home number seven on the year. Not seeing the starters make too many mistakes. But a fastball at 87 stayed out. Good swing by Kepler.
ANNOUNCER 2: His 15th hit against a lefty this year. 10 of them have gone for extra bases. He has six doubles and now four home runs against a left-hander.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices