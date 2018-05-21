WATCH: Team USA goalie Maddie Rooney throws out first pitch at Twins game
Minnesota-Duluth and Team USA goalie Maddie Rooney (and her gold medal!) was on hand to throw out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game.
AUDRA MARTIN: There are some VIPs here at the ballpark today. Members of the Team USA's women's hockey team, who won gold. And that includes goaltender Maddie Rooney, who threw out the first pitch today ahead of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. She is with me now up in left field. Maddie Rooney, it's good to see you. How has life been with that gold medal around your neck?
MADDIE ROONEY: It's good to be here. Yeah, it's just been awesome. And to be here and throw out the first pitch. It was a ball, but I mean I've accepted it. I'm over it.
