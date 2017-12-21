Wolves Fastbreak: Crawford a game-changer off the bench

Quincy Lewis says Jamal Crawford is a game-changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves after the veteran scored 20 points off the bench in a 112-104 win over the Denver Nuggets.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wild Breakaway: Offense goes stale in loss to Panthers

Wild Breakaway: Offense goes stale in loss to Panthers

14 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Winnik scores off his own rebound

HIGHLIGHTS: Winnik scores off his own rebound

16 hours ago

Timberwolves brace for another Minnesota winter

Timberwolves brace for another Minnesota winter

3 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Eriksson Ek shines vs. Ottawa

Wild Breakaway: Eriksson Ek shines vs. Ottawa

3 days ago

WATCH: Wild score 6 in comeback win over Senators

WATCH: Wild score 6 in comeback win over Senators

3 days ago

Digital Extra: History of Vikings in the Pro Bowl

Digital Extra: History of Vikings in the Pro Bowl

4 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»