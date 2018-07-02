Jorge Polanco is back.

The Minnesota Twins reinstated the shortstop from the restricted list Monday. Polanco had been serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

Polanco returned to action last week, appearing in two games for Single-A Fort Myers and four games for Triple-A Rochester. The 24-year-old appeared in 133 games for the Twins last season, hitting .256/.313/.410 with 13 home runs and 30 doubles.

The Twins also recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Littell from Triple-A and made a series of roster moves to make room for them on the 25-man roster. Left-handed pitcher Adalberto Mejia was optioned to Rochester, while infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day disabled list strained hamstring.

Littell has been sharp down in Triple-A since giving up six runs in three innings during a loss to the Chicago White Sox in his major-league debut on June 5. He has a 3.00 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Triple-A Rochester.

Mejia made his first start of the season Saturday in a 14-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Adrianza, who has made 56 appearances for the Twins this season at shortstop, is hitting .264/.314/.410 with 14 doubles and four home runs.

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment to make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster. LaMarre hit .263/.321/.313 in 43 games for the Twins this season.

The Twins also reinstated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day disabled list and optioned the speedy outfielder to Triple-A Rochester.