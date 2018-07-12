The Minnesota Twins placed struggling first baseman and designated hitter Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement Thursday and reinstated shortstop Ehire Adrianza from the DL.

Morrison homered Wednesday in the Twins’ 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals but has had a disappointing season thus far, hitting .193 with 11 home runs. The 30-year-old, who with a career-high 38 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays last season, signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Twins in February. The deal includes a team option for the 2019 season.

The Twins’ starting shortstop while Jorge Polanco served an 80-game suspension, Adrianza recently suffered a hamstring injury and last played on July 1. A utility player last season, Adrianza is hitting .261 this year with 19 extra-base hits.