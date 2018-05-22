StaTuesday: Jake Cave just 11th Twins player to homer in MLB debut
Welcome to the big leagues, kid.
Outfielder Jake Cave made his major-league debut Saturday with Joe Mauer ailing, subbing in for center fielder Byron Buxton, who has struggled at the plate recently. The 25-year-old made the most of the chance, hitting a two-run homer in just his second at-bat.
He teed off on Milwaukee Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta’s first-pitch fastball in the fourth inning, lining a rocket into right field at 111.4 mph for his first career hit.
.@JakeCave8's first big-league hit is a 2-run homer!!! Congrats rookie!
“It was everything I thought it would be and more,” Cave told FOX Sports North’s Audra Martin a day later. “It was cool, it was a great feeling.”
Cave’s family was on hand for his debut. Their reaction might have been the best part of the whole affair.
They had plenty of reason to celebrate: debuts like that don’t happen every day. Cave is just the 11th player in Twins history — the 14th, if we’re counting the Washington Senators — to homer in his debut. He’s the first Twins player to do it since Eddie Rosario homered in his first career at-bat back in 2015.
|Player
|Date
|Tm
|Opp
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Jake Cave
|5/19/2018
|MIN
|MIL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Eddie Rosario
|5/6/2015
|MIN
|OAK
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Hughes
|4/28/2010
|MIN
|DET
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Andre David
|6/29/1984
|MIN
|DET
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Gary Gaetti
|9/20/1981
|MIN
|TEX
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Tim Laudner
|8/28/1981
|MIN
|DET
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Kent Hrbek
|8/24/1981
|MIN
|NYY
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Dave McKay
|8/22/1975
|MIN
|DET
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Eric Soderholm
|3/9/1971
|MIN
|OAK
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hal Haydel
|7/9/1970
|MIN
|MIL
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rick Renick
|7/11/1968
|MIN
|DET
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Morrie Aderholt
|9/13/1939
|WSH
|CHW
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pete Susko
|8/1/1934
|WSH
|PHA
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Danny Taylor
|6/30/1926
|WSH
|BOS
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
Even across the broader major-league landscape, it’s a rare feat. Cave is the first rookie to homer in Game 1 this season, while just six players did it last year. Overall, he’s the 235th player to do it since 1908.
Moving forward, Cave’s outlook with the Twins is a little nebulous. Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2011, Cave was acquired by the Twins for minor-league pitcher Luis Gil back in March after he was designated for assignment.
Currently the Twins’ 25th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, Cave has been pretty productive in the minors, and is seemingly a solid fourth outfielder behind the “nothing falls but raindrops” crew of Rosario, Buxton and Max Kepler. With spring-training standout and fellow outfielder Ryan LaMarre on the way back to Minnesota after spending some time with Triple-A Rochester, Cave’s first stint in the big leagues could be brief.
