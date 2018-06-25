The Minnesota Wild added some local talent to their prospect pool in the final round of this year’s NHL Draft, landing Sam Hentges of Fridley, Minn., with the 210th pick.

Hentges was the 10th Minnesota native selected over the weekend. It’s a slight step back for the State of Hockey after 17 local players were drafted a year ago. Still, it was a solid year for local defensemen.

The New York Rangers kicked things off in the first round, landing K’Andre Miller with the 22nd overall pick, while the St. Louis Blues took Minnesota Duluth standout Scott Perunovich in the second round, 45th overall.

Learn more about all of them below.

K’Andre Miller, D, Hopkins

New York Rangers, 1st round (22)

One of the top defensemen in this year’s class, Miller spent two seasons at Minnetonka High School before departing for the U.S. National Team Development Program. He’s headed to Wisconsin this fall.

Scott Perunovich, D, Hibbing

St. Louis Blues, 2nd round (45)

Perunovich spent two seasons with Hibbing/Chisholm, then a year with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before heading to Minnesota Duluth. He led the Bulldogs to a national title in his first year, and was the fourth-highest scoring defenseman in the nation with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists).

Blake McLaughlin, F, Grand Rapids

Anaheim Ducks, 3rd round (79)

McLaughlin has split the last few years between Grand Rapids High School and the USHL’s Chicago Steel, registering 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games for the Steel last season. Once expected to go in the first or second round, McLaughlin gave a verbal commitment to Minnesota back in 2015, and is expected to arrive on campus this fall.



Demetrios Koumontzis, F, Edina

Calgary Flames, 4th round (108)

A star at Edina High School, Kouzmontzis had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games for the Hornets as a senior. He committed to Arizona State in 2016.

Jack Perbix, F, Elk River

Anaheim Ducks, 4th round (116)

Perbix had 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 25 games last season as a junior at Elk River High School and spent 17 games with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. He’s committed to Notre Dame.

Gavin Hain, F, Grand Rapids

Philadelphia Flyers, 6th round (174)

Hain played for the U.S. U-18 team last season, registering 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games, and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in the USHL. He’s headed to North Dakota in the fall.

Cole Koepke, F, Hermantown

Tampa Bay Lightning, 6th round (183)

Koepke registered 53 points (31 goals, 22 assists) for Hermantown High School during the 2015-16 season before joining the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. He’s headed to Minnesota Duluth later this year.

Jared Moe, G, New Prague

Winnipeg Jets, 6th round (184)

The only Minnesotan goaltender selected this year, Moe had a 2.23 GAA and a .919 save percentage last year in 32 games with the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks. He’s expected to return to the USHL next season, before arriving at Minnesota in time for the 2019-20 season.

Luke Loheit, F, Minnetonka

Ottawa Senators, 7th round (194)

Another Minnesota Duluth commit, Loheit was one of seven college or college-bound players selected by the Senators this year. He had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games for Minnetonka High School last season, and will play for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees next year before heading to Minnesota Duluth.

Sam Hentges, F, Fridley

Minnesota Wild, 7th round (210)

The Wild’s lone Minnesotan had 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in his final season at Totino-Grace High School, then had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in a combined 23 games with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm. He’s headed to St. Cloud State in the fall.