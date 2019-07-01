Wild officially sign forwards Zuccarello, Hartman

The Minnesota Wild were busy on the opening day of free agency.

Minnesota announced Monday it has officially signed right wings Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman.

Zuccarello landed five-year deal worth $30 million, while Hartman’s contract is a two-year, $3.8 million agreement.

Zuccarello played for the New York Rangers from 2010-19 before being traded to Dallas right before the deadline last season. In 2018-19, the 31-year-old tallied 12 goals and 28 assists (40 points) for Dallas and New York. He went on to score four goals and notch seven assists (11 points) in 13 playoff games with the Stars.

“Mats is a very competitive, high-energy player,” general manager Paul Fenton said in a statement. “He brings a high level of skill and character to our lineup and we’re very excited to add him to our team.”

In his nine-year NHL career, Zuccarello has tallied 114 goals, 241 assists, 215 penalty minutes, 619 hits and 351 blocked shots in 114 career regular-season games. He’s also logged 15 goals and 27 assists (42 points) in 73 career postseason contests.

Hartman, on the other hand, is a bit younger at age 24.

The 6-foot, 181-pound right wing is coming off a solid year in 2018-19 in which he posted 12 goals and 14 assists in 83 games, split between Nashville and Philadelphia.

Nashville acquired Hartman at the 2018 trade deadline, then traded him one year later to Philadelphia.

During Nashville’s postseason run in 2017-18, Hartman played nine contests and registered two goals and one assist as well as four blocked shots and 12 hits.

“Ryan will bring grit and competitiveness to our lineup,” Fenton said. “His compete level is what we are looking for from our team each and every night.”